Reserve brings in stallion in bid to save Cape mountain zebras
18 August 2019 - 00:00
He hasn’t quite earned his stripes yet, but hopes for the survival of the Cape mountain zebra have been pinned on a handsome bachelor named GB9.
Earlier this month, in a capture-and-release operation involving a large professional team, GB9 was darted in the Gamkaberg Nature Reserve and transported 200km across the Klein Karoo to the privately owned Sanbona Wildlife Reserve, near Barrydale in the Western Cape...
