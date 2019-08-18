'Strange' case of SIU probe at SABC
Interim board says it saved R500m but is now in the crosshairs
18 August 2019 - 00:05
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is gunning for members of the former interim board of the SABC over a R185m tender they awarded for the provision of security services at the public broadcaster's Auckland Park headquarters.
A report by the unit has found "serious irregularities" in the procurement process and the decision to award the contract to Mafoko Security Patrol...
