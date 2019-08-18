'Strange' case of SIU probe at SABC

Interim board says it saved R500m but is now in the crosshairs

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is gunning for members of the former interim board of the SABC over a R185m tender they awarded for the provision of security services at the public broadcaster's Auckland Park headquarters.



A report by the unit has found "serious irregularities" in the procurement process and the decision to award the contract to Mafoko Security Patrol...