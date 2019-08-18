News

'Strange' case of SIU probe at SABC

Interim board says it saved R500m but is now in the crosshairs

18 August 2019 - 00:05 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is gunning for members of the former interim board of the SABC over a R185m tender they awarded for the provision of security services at the public broadcaster's Auckland Park headquarters.

A report by the unit has found "serious irregularities" in the procurement process and the decision to award the contract to Mafoko Security Patrol...

