Acid spill in river leaves KZN farmers high and dry

Farmer Dennis Mncwabe should have already started planting the vegetables that feed his family and more than 100 residents of Sobantu, on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg. Instead, he watches helplessly as cleanup crews work to contain a chemical spill that has contaminated the stream he uses for irrigation.



The river that Mncwabe and other small-scale farmers in the area use was contaminated when about 1,600t of sunflower oil and caustic acid spilt into Baynespruit after an industrial accident on August 13...