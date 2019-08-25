Acid spill in river leaves KZN farmers high and dry
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Farmer Dennis Mncwabe should have already started planting the vegetables that feed his family and more than 100 residents of Sobantu, on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg. Instead, he watches helplessly as cleanup crews work to contain a chemical spill that has contaminated the stream he uses for irrigation.
The river that Mncwabe and other small-scale farmers in the area use was contaminated when about 1,600t of sunflower oil and caustic acid spilt into Baynespruit after an industrial accident on August 13...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.