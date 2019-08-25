News

ANC women angry over man as KZN mayor

25 August 2019 - 00:00 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal rejected a proposal to replace former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede with another woman.

Highly placed insiders said members of the provincial executive committee (PEC), at a meeting where the decision to fire Gumede was taken, proposed the MEC for economic development, Nomusa Dube-Ncube. But the majority chose her male colleague, former transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda...

