Cat lovers duped in purebred kittens scam

Victims report plague of scams involving pedigreed kittens

For Francine Bester, the promise of a purebred Maine Coon kitten remains as empty as the imaginary insulated crate in which it was due to be delivered to her Pretoria home.



In fact, all she has to show for her pricey purchase is a dent in her bank balance...