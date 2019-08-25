Environment

Celebs unwittingly mislead followers on Amazon fires with wrong pictures

Many high-profile figures seeking to denounce the fires in the Amazon — from Madonna and Cristiano Ronaldo to Leonardo DiCaprio and Emmanuel Macron — have unwittingly ended up misleading millions on social media, either sharing photographs of the region that are years old or images taken in other parts of the world.



Official figures show that nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of this year, the highest number for any year since 2013. Most were in the Amazon...