Cops still have no tools or guidelines to test drivers under the influence of weed
25 August 2019 - 00:00
South African road authorities do not have any plans to weed out stoned drivers.
Despite more South Africans openly smoking dagga, the government has not been actively enforcing section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act, which prohibits driving under the influence of a narcotic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.