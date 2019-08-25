Dutch-era skeletons turn up as developer unearths burial site

Major archeological find as work starts on Simon's Town flats

A property developer marketing secure living is in the spotlight for disturbing the dead - by accidentally unearthing one of SA's most significant archaeological sites in decades.



Construction of a three-storey block of flats near the historic heart of Simon's Town has been halted to allow archaeologists to remove the skeletons of about 70 people from a burial site believed to be close to 300 years old...