Focus on cop ex-husband of Krugersdorp death cult mastermind
25 August 2019 - 00:00
While Cecilia Steyn languishes in jail, her ex-husband Andries has moved into sharp focus as police begin a new probe into those who may have abetted the Krugersdorp killers’ bloody murder spree.
Cecilia, 38, Marcel Steyn, 21 (no relation) and acolyte Zak Valentine, 34, were this week sentenced to a collective 28 life terms for murdering 11 people on Johannesburg’s west rand between 2012 and 2016. Marcel’s mother Marinda and her brother Le Roux, 23, are already serving time after accepting plea deals for their roles in the killings...
