Ja well more fines as Aarto speeds up

Minister set on early implementation but critics urge caution

Motorists will need to behave better in 2020 because a tough new road law is expected to then be in force.



The government is speeding up implementation early next year of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula told the Sunday Times that was the date for the new law to be rolled out...