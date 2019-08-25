Ja well more fines as Aarto speeds up
Minister set on early implementation but critics urge caution
25 August 2019 - 00:01
Motorists will need to behave better in 2020 because a tough new road law is expected to then be in force.
The government is speeding up implementation early next year of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula told the Sunday Times that was the date for the new law to be rolled out...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.