Listeners object to 'homophobic' radio skit on Jeremy Mansfield's show

A controversial comedy skit on Jeremy Mansfield’s morning show on Hot 91.9FM has led to a series of complaints, with gay rights groups claiming that the station is advocating the use of the homophobic slur “moffie”.



Meanwhile, the station has defended using the word, saying it was just a joke and arguing that because gay people have used it, it has not breached any ethical practices...