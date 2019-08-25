Listeners object to 'homophobic' radio skit on Jeremy Mansfield's show
25 August 2019 - 00:00
A controversial comedy skit on Jeremy Mansfield’s morning show on Hot 91.9FM has led to a series of complaints, with gay rights groups claiming that the station is advocating the use of the homophobic slur “moffie”.
Meanwhile, the station has defended using the word, saying it was just a joke and arguing that because gay people have used it, it has not breached any ethical practices...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.