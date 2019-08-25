News

Zimbabwe

Massive irrigation drive rolls out across Zimbabwe farms

25 August 2019 - 00:00 By KENNETH MATIMAIRE

Zimbabwe is on a massive irrigation drive in the midst of erratic rainfall patterns, climate change and hunger faced by 7-million people.

A total of US$100m has been secured from various partners to spearhead three programmes in four provinces - Manicaland, Midlands, Masvingo and Matabeleland South - where 15,000ha of land has been earmarked for the ambitious project...

