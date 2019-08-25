News

Zimbabwe

No more 17-hour power outages for Zim community

Solar brings relief to rural area

25 August 2019 - 00:00 By NHAU MANGIRAZI

A rural district in Zimbabwe has dropped its reliance on the national electricity grid by powering 2,000 homes with solar panels fitted on a 40ha farm.

For residents in Mutoko, 145km east of Harare, a life with 17-hour power cuts every day now belongs to the past...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R80m harbour tender row on Patricia de Lille's list after senior official's ... News
  2. Is the Aarto Bill a law for safe roads, or making money? News
  3. Shamrocks blossom in hearts of township kids News
  4. Lions on a plane: inseparable brothers fly to their new home News
  5. Betrayed 'Zephany Nurse' is battling to trust again News

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X