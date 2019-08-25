Zimbabwe
No more 17-hour power outages for Zim community
Solar brings relief to rural area
25 August 2019 - 00:00
A rural district in Zimbabwe has dropped its reliance on the national electricity grid by powering 2,000 homes with solar panels fitted on a 40ha farm.
For residents in Mutoko, 145km east of Harare, a life with 17-hour power cuts every day now belongs to the past...
