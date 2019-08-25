Environment

Raging wildfires in the Amazon are a 'crime against humanity'

Former Brazilian environment minister and presidential candidate Marina Silva this week called wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest a “crime against humanity” and blamed current government policies for fuelling the blazes.



A record number of wildfires have raged for weeks and are decimating the Brazilian Amazon, the world’s largest tropical rainforest whose protection scientists say is critical to the fight against climate change. The blazes have nearly doubled this year compared with the same period in 2018, according to Brazilian officials, prompting a global outcry...