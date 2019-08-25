Seriti's arms deal inquiry 'doomed' from the start
Crucial evidence ignored, witnesses not interrogated
25 August 2019 - 00:06
An arms deal commission insider has told how the inquiry was doomed to fail when evidence leaders were denied access to crucial and classified military documents.
The source was one of 10 former evidence leaders at the Seriti commission of inquiry. He cannot be named because of confidentiality agreements staff had to sign. This week the source told the Sunday Times that he and many other staff thought the commission was "a charade" and that "this was an exercise to produce anything other than substantial findings"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.