Seriti's arms deal inquiry 'doomed' from the start

Crucial evidence ignored, witnesses not interrogated

An arms deal commission insider has told how the inquiry was doomed to fail when evidence leaders were denied access to crucial and classified military documents.



The source was one of 10 former evidence leaders at the Seriti commission of inquiry. He cannot be named because of confidentiality agreements staff had to sign. This week the source told the Sunday Times that he and many other staff thought the commission was "a charade" and that "this was an exercise to produce anything other than substantial findings"...