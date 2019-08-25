News

Seriti's arms deal inquiry 'doomed' from the start

Crucial evidence ignored, witnesses not interrogated

25 August 2019 - 00:06 By GRAEME HOSKEN and MPUMZI ZUZILE

An arms deal commission insider has told how the inquiry was doomed to fail when evidence leaders were denied access to crucial and classified military documents.

The source was one of 10 former evidence leaders at the Seriti commission of inquiry. He cannot be named because of confidentiality agreements staff had to sign. This week the source told the Sunday Times that he and many other staff thought the commission was "a charade" and that "this was an exercise to produce anything other than substantial findings"...

