News

Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Visibly irked Modise demands clarity on impeachment rules

25 August 2019 - 00:05 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has told justice committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe to fast-track the process to set up an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Addressing the National Assembly's programme committee, which determines priorities for the assembly and portfolio committees, Modise this week said parliament will "not be stopped" from going ahead with preparations for a probe into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R80m harbour tender row on Patricia de Lille's list after senior official's ... News
  2. Is the Aarto Bill a law for safe roads, or making money? News
  3. Shamrocks blossom in hearts of township kids News
  4. Lions on a plane: inseparable brothers fly to their new home News
  5. Betrayed 'Zephany Nurse' is battling to trust again News

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance

Related articles

  1. Public protector must personally pay towards legal costs for her ruling on ... South Africa
  2. 'Mind-boggling': judge's view of Mkhwebane in Ramaphosa matter Politics
  3. Hawks confirm criminal investigation into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane South Africa
X