Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Visibly irked Modise demands clarity on impeachment rules

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has told justice committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe to fast-track the process to set up an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.



Addressing the National Assembly's programme committee, which determines priorities for the assembly and portfolio committees, Modise this week said parliament will "not be stopped" from going ahead with preparations for a probe into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office...