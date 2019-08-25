News

Spike in job losses blamed on state's failure to pay R7bn owed to small businesses

25 August 2019 - 00:02 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA and AMIL UMRAW

President Cyril Ramaphosa's government is directly responsible for the recent jobs bloodbath, say small business owners who have had to close shop because the state owes them a staggering R7bn in unpaid invoices.

The Sunday Times can reveal that the government, both national and provincial, owes struggling businesses R7,1bn for services rendered...

