Zimbabwe

Terror campaign against activists in Zimbabwe

Wave of abductions, beatings, targets critics of government.

Every movement is painful for activist Tatenda Mombeyarara, 37, as he tries to get comfortable in his hospital bed. Even the simple act of opening his eyes to look at his visitors requires effort.



This week Mombeyarara, co-ordinator of the lobby group Citizens Manifesto, told how he was abducted by eight heavily armed men from his home in Chitungwiza around midnight on August 13, before being brutally tortured...