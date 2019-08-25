Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender
Mayor's China freebie angers DA leaders after city issues R1bn 'smart-city' tender
25 August 2019 - 00:07
DA leaders want Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to explain why the metro issued a R1bn "smart city" tender apparently tailored to suit Chinese tech giant Huawei - while he was on a trip to China at the company's expense.
While Mokgalapa and four of his officials were being wined and dined in China by Huawei, his officials back home were preparing a tender that information technology experts said will suit Huawei products...
