Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender

Mayor's China freebie angers DA leaders after city issues R1bn 'smart-city' tender

DA leaders want Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to explain why the metro issued a R1bn "smart city" tender apparently tailored to suit Chinese tech giant Huawei - while he was on a trip to China at the company's expense.



While Mokgalapa and four of his officials were being wined and dined in China by Huawei, his officials back home were preparing a tender that information technology experts said will suit Huawei products...