News

'Two-year' matric grand plan flops as only 8% of progressed pupils pass

Lack of support for 'progressed pupils' blamed for failure

25 August 2019 - 00:03 By PREGA GOVENDER

The government's grand move to have "progressed" matric pupils write their exams over two years has bombed - only 8% passed.

The results of these pupils, who were pushed into matric after failing grade 11 more than once, were disclosed to the Sunday Times by the department of basic education last week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R80m harbour tender row on Patricia de Lille's list after senior official's ... News
  2. Is the Aarto Bill a law for safe roads, or making money? News
  3. Shamrocks blossom in hearts of township kids News
  4. Lions on a plane: inseparable brothers fly to their new home News
  5. Betrayed 'Zephany Nurse' is battling to trust again News

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance

Related articles

  1. Basic education in SA is 'firmly on the rise': Angie Motshekga South Africa
  2. NURINA ALLY AND NONCEDO MADUBEDUBE | Angie Motshekga must be accountable for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Education authorities pay up for blunders News
  4. BUA-LIT COLLECTIVE | Multilingual education in school is the only route to ... Opinion & Analysis
X