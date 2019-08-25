'Two-year' matric grand plan flops as only 8% of progressed pupils pass
Lack of support for 'progressed pupils' blamed for failure
25 August 2019 - 00:03
The government's grand move to have "progressed" matric pupils write their exams over two years has bombed - only 8% passed.
The results of these pupils, who were pushed into matric after failing grade 11 more than once, were disclosed to the Sunday Times by the department of basic education last week...
