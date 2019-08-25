Zimbabwe
Zimparks shocks tour operators with a 50% fee increase
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has increased fees pegged in US dollars by 50%, a move operators say is counterproductive.
The review is with immediate effect. Before the increase, tourists were required to pay US$10 a day towards conservation and river usage. That fee is now US$15...
