'Convenient' fire burns toxic waste stockpile

A leading environmental activist believes the fire last Sunday at a chemical plant in KwaZulu-Natal is part of a smoke-and-mirrors campaign over a toxic stockpile of mercury waste that should have been disposed of years ago.



Earlier this month, environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy visited the Metallica Chemicals plant in Cato Ridge, between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, where an estimated 3,000t of mercury waste has been stored for more than 20 years...