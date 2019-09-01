Court hears of 'double plot' to kill couple over land
01 September 2019 - 00:00
In the final few days of Anisha and Joey van Niekerk's lives, they had no idea they were at the centre of not one, but two plots to have them killed.
Now Koos Strydom, his wife Mercia, his employee Aaron Sithole and two other men, Jack Sithole and Alex Mudau, are on trial at the high court in Pretoria for their alleged role in the 2017 rape and murder of the young couple...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.