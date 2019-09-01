Court hears of 'double plot' to kill couple over land

In the final few days of Anisha and Joey van Niekerk's lives, they had no idea they were at the centre of not one, but two plots to have them killed.



Now Koos Strydom, his wife Mercia, his employee Aaron Sithole and two other men, Jack Sithole and Alex Mudau, are on trial at the high court in Pretoria for their alleged role in the 2017 rape and murder of the young couple...