Dad charged over 'face punch' at cricket academy
01 September 2019 - 00:00
A man fighting in the Constitutional Court to have a private school's decision to expel his two sons be declared unlawful was back in court last week, this time accused of assault.
The Constitutional Court has not yet ruled on the case involving the Pridwin Preparatory School in Johannesburg...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.