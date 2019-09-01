Gavin Watson's family is suspicious, so won't rule out foul play yet
01 September 2019 - 00:00
A lack of blood, a gaping wound and his missing cellphone have sparked suspicion of foul play among the family of Gavin Watson.
“Things do not add up,” said his nephew Jared Watson...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.