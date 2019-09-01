Zimbabwe
Having a baby? Bring some diesel in case the lights go out
01 September 2019 - 00:00
When Ethel Machingura, 19, from Karoi in Mashonaland West, arrives at hospital to give birth next month, she will have to take 3l of diesel for the generator, in case the lights go out.
"I also need to buy napkins and an umbilical cord clipper. The hospital does not have those," she says...
