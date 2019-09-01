SABC brass threaten to quit over board 'meddling'
01 September 2019 - 00:06
The SABC's three top executives have threatened to quit, claiming they face constant meddling and interference from members of the board.
This week the three top bosses - group CEO Madoda Mxakwe, outgoing chief operating officer Craig van Rooyen and chief financial officer Yolande van Biljon - wrote to the board, detailing instances of alleged interference by two of its members...
