SABC brass threaten to quit over board 'meddling'

The SABC's three top executives have threatened to quit, claiming they face constant meddling and interference from members of the board.



This week the three top bosses - group CEO Madoda Mxakwe, outgoing chief operating officer Craig van Rooyen and chief financial officer Yolande van Biljon - wrote to the board, detailing instances of alleged interference by two of its members...