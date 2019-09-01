Searching for the Venezuela that the ANC and EFF romanticise

Venezuela might not be everyone's idea of a great holiday destination, but Qaanitah Hunter wanted to see for herself if it really is the socialist paradise that the ANC and the EFF claim it is

It was the fourth time soldiers had stopped our car in two hours.



I was travelling from Caracas, along the coast to Puerto La Cruz and on into the interior of Venezuela through a lush tropical landscape punctuated by mountains. Every 30 minutes, our party of three was stopped by traffic police, or soldiers, or members of the Bolivarian National Guard...