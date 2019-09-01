Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions'

The investigation into the death of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson is already turning up anomalies — and questions about his finances

Claims about Gavin Watson’s alleged “missing millions” resurfaced this week, a day after the Bosasa boss was killed in a car crash near the OR Tambo International Airport early on Monday.



An ongoing South African Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry into the company’s tax affairs this week heard claims that in 2010 he created a trust in the international tax haven of Guernsey, into which R500m was allegedly transferred. ..