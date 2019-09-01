News

UK man mugged at knifepoint responds to attack by helping Cape Flats addicts

01 September 2019 - 00:00 By SIPOKAZI FOKAZI

Anger, fear, helplessness and anxiety are what many of us go through after a traumatic event.

But Pete Portal, 34, a UK theologian who was mugged at knifepoint in the gang stronghold of Bonteheuwel in Cape Town, took it as a call to help...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender News
  2. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  3. Shepherd Bushiri and his 'misguided' flock News
  4. Hot prizes & braai freebies up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times News
  5. Struggle to death over ANC burial plan News

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X