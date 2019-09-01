Zimbabwe
Zim cops get army muscle in bid to handle protests
Police deny it, but sources say soldiers are being trained to deal with protests
01 September 2019 - 00:00
Soldiers are being trained by police in a bid to prepare troops for dealing with a new bout of opposition demonstrations that are expected across Zimbabwe.
While police have denied knowledge of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit training the soldiers, several sources confirm that training is underway...
