Zimbabwe
Zim human rights violations dossier ready for UN envoy
Opposition says it has evidence of torture, abductions, killings
01 September 2019 - 00:00
The political opposition and civil society are to present what they say is evidence of the government's "gross human rights violations" to the UN.
A "thick" dossier will be given to a special envoy of the UN who is due in Harare next month...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.