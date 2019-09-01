News

Zimbabwe

Zim human rights violations dossier ready for UN envoy

Opposition says it has evidence of torture, abductions, killings

01 September 2019 - 00:00 By NJABULO NCUBE

The political opposition and civil society are to present what they say is evidence of the government's "gross human rights violations" to the UN.

A "thick" dossier will be given to a special envoy of the UN who is due in Harare next month...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender News
  2. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  3. Shepherd Bushiri and his 'misguided' flock News
  4. Hot prizes & braai freebies up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times News
  5. Struggle to death over ANC burial plan News

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X