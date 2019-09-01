News

Zimbabwe

Zim private schools take tough line on escalating fees

01 September 2019 - 00:00 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

Private schools in Zimbabwe have told parents to pay up or remove their children if they can't afford fees.

Since the government outlawed the use of foreign currency, most private schools have linked their fees to the US dollar. This means that when the local currency loses ground, the schools ask for fee top-ups...

