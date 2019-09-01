Zimbabwe
Zim private schools take tough line on escalating fees
01 September 2019 - 00:00
Private schools in Zimbabwe have told parents to pay up or remove their children if they can't afford fees.
Since the government outlawed the use of foreign currency, most private schools have linked their fees to the US dollar. This means that when the local currency loses ground, the schools ask for fee top-ups...
