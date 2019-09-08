News

Amahle Thabete: the little girl who has not been found

08 September 2019 - 00:00 By BELINDA PHETO

This week Nokulunga Nkosi shed tears of joy and sadness as she watched the drama unfold of a missing child reunited with her mother.

The kidnapping of Amy'Leigh de Jager in Vanderbijlpark made headlines and galvanised police and the community in their search for her...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Court hears of 'double plot' to kill couple over land News
  2. Zim human rights violations dossier ready for UN envoy News
  3. Hot prizes & braai freebies up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times News
  4. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News
  5. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X