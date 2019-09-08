Zimbabwe
'An entire movement on his own': Mugabe still admired in home village
08 September 2019 - 00:00
The village where Robert Mugabe was born 95 years ago is in mourning after his death in Singapore on Friday, with his admirers insisting he will always be their hero.
But some in Kutama village in Mashonaland West say Mugabe sold them out after his first wife, Sarah Hayfron, died in 1992 and he married Grace Mugabe...
