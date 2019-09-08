Bold plan to fly abused lions to SA

Complex operation to bring pride of Africa home from Ukraine

A motley pride of lions plucked from appalling conditions in zoos, breeding facilities and even a monastery in Ukraine may soon set paw on South African soil.



South African animal activist Lionel de Lange is planning the final chapter of a rescue mission to save the cats, racing against the clock to secure a spot for them on a cargo flight from the former Eastern Bloc state...