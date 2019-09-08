Bold plan to fly abused lions to SA
Complex operation to bring pride of Africa home from Ukraine
08 September 2019 - 00:00
A motley pride of lions plucked from appalling conditions in zoos, breeding facilities and even a monastery in Ukraine may soon set paw on South African soil.
South African animal activist Lionel de Lange is planning the final chapter of a rescue mission to save the cats, racing against the clock to secure a spot for them on a cargo flight from the former Eastern Bloc state...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.