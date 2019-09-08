DA MPs in tears as Mmusi Maimane says no to radical anti-violence sit-in
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Four DA MPs are said to have burst into tears and walked out of a caucus meeting when party leaders - including Mmusi Maimane - shot down their proposals for a radical stance on gender-based violence.
DA insiders said the group, led by Phumzile van Damme and party youth leader Luyolo Mphithi, wanted the proposals raised in the National Assembly on Thursday. They also proposed that the caucus stage a sit-in on the floor of the assembly chamber until President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed parliament on the issue...
