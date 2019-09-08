Table Talk

Fight back? What fightback? Ace Magashule denies plotting against Cyril Ramaphosa

His public comments are seen as divisive, but the ANC secretary-general says if they are read in ‘context’ it is plain to see he is a loyal party member, writes Sibongakonke Shoba

It was a desperate time for then eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, so she picked her last lifeline.



To her, Ace Magashule wasn’t just the ANC secretary-general, he was also a close ally and comrade who had every reason to use his position to save her from what some of her supporters had begun to call a “purge” of former president Jacob Zuma’s known followers...