Finding Amy'Leigh was an act of fate, says girl's hero

Couple who found abducted Amy'Leigh are still astonished

When Amy'Leigh de Jager was safely in the arms of her father, Wynand, her unwitting saviour, Hendrik Breedt, asked the six-year-old never to forget him.



"I said that because I will never forget her. I thank God that He put us there so we could find her," he said...