Finding Amy'Leigh was an act of fate, says girl's hero
Couple who found abducted Amy'Leigh are still astonished
08 September 2019 - 00:00
When Amy'Leigh de Jager was safely in the arms of her father, Wynand, her unwitting saviour, Hendrik Breedt, asked the six-year-old never to forget him.
"I said that because I will never forget her. I thank God that He put us there so we could find her," he said...
