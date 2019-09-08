News

Holland will help SA with wreck, but says ship remains Dutch property

08 September 2019 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

The Netherlands says it is willing to help SA identify possible artefacts of a 372-year-old Dutch wreck in Table Bay, but insists Dutch ships remain the property of the Netherlands — even if they have been underwater for more than three centuries.

The Dutch offer, which could involve financial backing, follows last month’s announcement by archaeologist Bruno Werz that he is “95% sure” he has found the wreck of De Haarlem, a former Dutch East India Company ship that ran aground in 1647, a few years before the arrival in the Cape of Jan van Riebeeck...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Court hears of 'double plot' to kill couple over land News
  2. Zim human rights violations dossier ready for UN envoy News
  3. Hot prizes & braai freebies up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times News
  4. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News
  5. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X