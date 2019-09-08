Irate client sues public protector for over 'assault'
Disputed rulings and delays fray tempers
08 September 2019 - 00:05
A Limpopo man is suing the public protector for R350,000 after he was allegedly assaulted at her Polokwane offices when he objected to the outcome of his complaint.
Nchaube Peter Seabi claims he was assaulted by Hamilton Samuel, at the time the Limpopo provincial head of the public protector’s office, during an altercation in 2011...
