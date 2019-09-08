Money is a problem in the ANC — Ace Magashule
08 September 2019 - 00:00
the use of money in party elective conferences was a problem
The ANC is reviewing the guidelines that regulate its leadership contests in the wake of the leaking of the CR17 bank statements that showed how millions were donated and spent on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidency campaign.
Party secretary-general Ace Magashule told the Sunday Times last week that the party was in a process to “refine” the “through the eye of the needle” document that guides the process of choosing leaders...
