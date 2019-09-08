Zimbabwe
Now that Robert Mugabe is dead, Grace has serious cause for fear
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Shorn of her late husband's protection, Grace Mugabe is likely to be feeling more than a little exposed as she begins her widowhood.
Often derided as Zimbabwe's Lady Macbeth, her reputation for greed and her ruthless determination to succeed Robert Mugabe helped destroy both his presidency and her ambitions...
