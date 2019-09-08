Plenty of pricey talk, but no action on gender violence from department of women

The department has a sorry record on addressing gender violence

The department of women spent R1.1m last year on consultants investigating the distribution of free "sanitary dignity products" - but after two years the project has still not been finalised.



What it did do, said the department's 2017/2018 annual report, was send staff to gender summits in SA and abroad, and have meetings, consultations and dialogues...