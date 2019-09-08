Property tycoon has big plans for Robben Island
But former inmates say they have been sidelined for business interests
08 September 2019 - 00:00
A property tycoon who partnered with former political prisoners to land a ferry deal with Robben Island Museum says he is better off without them, and has excluded them from his latest island venture.
Accelerate Property Fund CEO Michael Georgiou, best known for shopping developments such as the revamped Fourways Mall, in Johannesburg, has spent years trying to invest in tourism infrastructure on the island...
