Provocation or sheer madness? Two sides of the xenophobia tragedy

Dr Samir Saha has had nothing but love for his patients and the two South African assistants he employs.



"Those patients who come to me are like my family. For the past 10 years I have listened to them, consoled them and counselled them. The majority of my patients are South African. South Africans and foreigners, I saw everyone and anyone who needed help. I would turn no-one away, even if they could not pay."..