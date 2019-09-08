Zimbabwe

Robert Mugabe, the man who ruined a country I still call home

Robert Mugabe dominated so much of my own life and the life of Zimbabwe, the country where I was born and raised, and still, in some deep, alchemical way, consider home.



Like most dictators he managed to be both ubiquitous and remote. For decades his brooding portrait stared balefully down from every office and shop in the country, hung there by law...