Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe's final days in a Singapore hospital, one of Asia's best
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe spent his final days in Singapore at one of Asia's best hospitals, more than 8,000km from his homeland.
He died at Gleneagles Hospital, breathing his last while surrounded by family members, according to a relative...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.