Zimbabwe

Robert Mugabe's G40 allies will stay away from funeral to avoid arrest

His Zanu-PF clique are scared to come back to Zimbabwe after being exiled after the coup

Some of Robert Mugabe's closest confidants will miss his funeral to avoid arrest or the threat of persecution.



They were members of G40, a Zanu-PF clique of relatively young politicians with which Mugabe, 95, aligned himself in the last days of his 37-year presidency...