Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe's G40 allies will stay away from funeral to avoid arrest
His Zanu-PF clique are scared to come back to Zimbabwe after being exiled after the coup
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Some of Robert Mugabe's closest confidants will miss his funeral to avoid arrest or the threat of persecution.
They were members of G40, a Zanu-PF clique of relatively young politicians with which Mugabe, 95, aligned himself in the last days of his 37-year presidency...
