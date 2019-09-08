Sea-view spat at swanky Umhlanga commercial precinct 'puts jobs at risk'

A legal rumpus over sought-after sea views at a swanky Umhlanga commercial precinct nearly cost 400 construction workers their jobs.



At a time when SA’s construction industry is struggling, law firm Cox Yeats — representing Durban businessman Dumisani Mnganga — asked the Durban high court to stop the building of a plush R200m commercial development in Ridgeside, Umhlanga...